Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Battle Over Controversial Statement
A Sambhal court has postponed a hearing against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to August 25, following disruptions due to bar association election nominations. The case, filed by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta, accuses Gandhi of making statements disrespectful to India's citizens and democracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST
A court in Sambhal has deferred a case against Rahul Gandhi to August 25, citing disruptions from bar association election nominations.
The case, brought by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta, alleges Gandhi disrespected Indian citizens and democracy with a controversial statement.
The court previously postponed its hearing after initially scheduling dates for April and May. The case highlights the continuing political tensions surrounding Gandhi and his remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
