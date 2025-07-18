Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Battle Over Controversial Statement

A court in Sambhal has deferred a case against Rahul Gandhi to August 25, citing disruptions from bar association election nominations.

The case, brought by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta, alleges Gandhi disrespected Indian citizens and democracy with a controversial statement.

The court previously postponed its hearing after initially scheduling dates for April and May. The case highlights the continuing political tensions surrounding Gandhi and his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)