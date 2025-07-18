Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Battle Over Controversial Statement

A Sambhal court has postponed a hearing against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to August 25, following disruptions due to bar association election nominations. The case, filed by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta, accuses Gandhi of making statements disrespectful to India's citizens and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Legal Battle Over Controversial Statement
case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Sambhal has deferred a case against Rahul Gandhi to August 25, citing disruptions from bar association election nominations.

The case, brought by Hindu Shakti Dal president Simran Gupta, alleges Gandhi disrespected Indian citizens and democracy with a controversial statement.

The court previously postponed its hearing after initially scheduling dates for April and May. The case highlights the continuing political tensions surrounding Gandhi and his remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025