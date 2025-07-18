Left Menu

Trinidad and Tobago's Second State of Emergency: Combating Prison-Linked Criminal Networks

Trinidad and Tobago declared a state of emergency amid alleged assassination and attack plots by a prison-based criminal network. The action, the second in months, follows intelligence reports on planned violent acts. Police arrested suspects and relocated gang leaders from a maximum-security prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portofspain | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trinidad and Tobago announced a new state of emergency on Friday following allegations of a criminal network within the nation's prison system planning attacks on government officials and public institutions.

This marks the second emergency declaration in recent months, with the previous one precipitated by concerns of gang violence. Authorities suspect that smuggled cell phones facilitated communication among conspirators using encrypted messages. Targets reportedly included senior police officials, judiciary members, and prosecution office employees.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro revealed that intelligence suggested active plotting for assassinations, robberies, and kidnappings. Consequently, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was advised to declare the emergency, which empowers police to conduct searches and arrests without warrants. Data shows a drop in homicides this year compared to last year's record high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

