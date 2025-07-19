Left Menu

Escalation in Middle East: Houthi Missiles Target Israel Amid Truce Talks

The Houthi militant group in Yemen claimed to attack Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, though Israeli defense intercepted the missile. The ongoing conflict involves retaliatory strikes, disrupted shipping lanes, and U.S.-backed truce talks led by Qatar and Egypt amidst the Gaza war. Israel and Hamas struggle to reach a deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late on Friday, Yemen's Houthi militant group claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile toward Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli military, however, successfully intercepted the projectile, following several air raid warnings across the country.

Most attempted missile and drone attacks by the Houthis have been thwarted or misfired, prompting Israel to respond with a series of retaliatory strikes. These hostilities have included targeting shipping lanes, notably impacting the critical Red Sea maritime route since November 2023. This escalation is seen as support from the Houthis for Palestinians amidst the ongoing Gaza war.

Meanwhile, peace efforts have continued, with Qatar and Egypt mediating over 10 days of negotiations on a U.S.-backed 60-day ceasefire proposal. As these talks proceed, Hamas has expressed a preference for an interim truce but warns of reverting to calls for a full resolution if current negotiations collapse. Despite ongoing efforts, both Israel and Hamas accuse each other of hindering progress toward a peaceful settlement.

