Justice Vibhu Bakhru: New Era at Karnataka High Court
Justice Vibhu Bakhru was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, with the oath administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This appointment followed recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by key state figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judicial development, Justice Vibhu Bakhru has taken the oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, marking a new chapter for the institution. The ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavan's glass house, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath.
Justice Bakhru, who is 59 years old, previously served as a Judge at the Delhi High Court. His elevation to the Chief Justice position came after recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium were approved by the central government, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in his capabilities.
The swearing-in event was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and more, reflecting the importance of this appointment to Karnataka's legal and political landscape.
ALSO READ
BJP leader Siroya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines
BJP leader Srioya accuses Siddaramaiah of spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccines
Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail in Property Dispute Assault Case
Delhi High Court Warns CRPF Over Disability Pension Delay
Delhi High Court Upholds Disability Pension Rights for Defence Personnel