Justice Vibhu Bakhru: New Era at Karnataka High Court

In a significant judicial development, Justice Vibhu Bakhru has taken the oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, marking a new chapter for the institution. The ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavan's glass house, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath.

Justice Bakhru, who is 59 years old, previously served as a Judge at the Delhi High Court. His elevation to the Chief Justice position came after recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium were approved by the central government, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in his capabilities.

The swearing-in event was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and more, reflecting the importance of this appointment to Karnataka's legal and political landscape.