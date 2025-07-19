Left Menu

Justice Vibhu Bakhru: New Era at Karnataka High Court

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, with the oath administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This appointment followed recommendations by the Supreme Court collegium. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by key state figures, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:49 IST
Justice Vibhu Bakhru: New Era at Karnataka High Court
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, Justice Vibhu Bakhru has taken the oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, marking a new chapter for the institution. The ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavan's glass house, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administering the oath.

Justice Bakhru, who is 59 years old, previously served as a Judge at the Delhi High Court. His elevation to the Chief Justice position came after recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium were approved by the central government, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in his capabilities.

The swearing-in event was attended by prominent figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and more, reflecting the importance of this appointment to Karnataka's legal and political landscape.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025