Bomb Threat Hoax Unravels at Gujarat CMO and Secretariat

The Gujarat Chief Minister's office (CMO) and state secretariat in Gandhinagar were at the center of an alarming bomb threat, which police later confirmed to be unfounded. On July 17, a state government official reported receiving an email from an unnamed source threatening to bomb the CMO and secretariat complex, as per Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil.

In swift response, Gandhinagar police and the Chief Minister's security wing launched an immediate and detailed search of the premises. Utilizing the expertise of the bomb detection and disposal squad along with other agencies, the team ensured the safety of the area. Following the search, authorities announced that the threat was a hoax due to the absence of any suspicious elements.

Authorities have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified sender under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. This incident follows a series of similar threats recently faced by schools, lower courts, and the Gujarat High Court, all of which have been deemed unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)