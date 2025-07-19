Tragedy Strikes: Fatalities Near Gaza Aid Site Amid Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, at least 32 individuals were killed by Israeli fire as they made their way to an aid distribution site in Gaza early Saturday morning. The health ministry of Gaza and Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed the fatalities.

According to the Israeli military, warning shots were fired at suspects approaching troops, but residents, including Mohammed al-Khalidi, dispute hearing any prior warnings. Al-Khalidi recounted the chaos, stating, "We thought they came out to organise us so we can get aid, suddenly I saw the jeeps and tanks coming from both sides and shooting started."

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), operating the aid site, reported no incidents at their location on that day. The U.S.-backed group relies on private companies to deliver supplies, bypassing U.N-led systems, which has sparked controversy regarding safety and impartiality during aid distribution. As Israel and Hamas engage in ceasefire talks, the human toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza continue to escalate, with thousands of lives claimed and countless displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)