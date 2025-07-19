Tensions Rise: Palestine Action Rally Leads to Arrests in London
Fifty-five individuals were detained at a rally supporting the banned Palestine Action group in London. The group, associated with protests against Britain's support for Israel, was proscribed under anti-terrorism laws. A court challenge to the ban is set for hearing in London's High Court.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant law enforcement action, fifty-five individuals were arrested during a rally outside Britain's parliament in support of the banned activist group Palestine Action. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests, indicating heightened tensions over the anti-terrorism legislation invoked to prohibit the group.
The rally, held in Parliament Square, saw participants brandishing placards and wearing Palestinian scarves, as part of their demonstration against the recent proscription of Palestine Action. The decision to outlaw the group follows incidents where members allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base, damaging property in protest against Britain's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This move, which burdens membership with a potential 14-year prison sentence, is being contested as authoritarian, with a legal challenge scheduled at London's High Court. The group's activities, often targeting defense firms linked to Israel, have resulted in numerous arrests across Britain since the ban's enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestine
- Action
- rally
- London
- arrests
- anti-terrorism
- ban
- protest
- High Court
- Israel
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-US arrests, seeks to deport Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes to defend currency peg
Sebi bans Jane Street entities for alleged expiry-day index manipulation
Malaysia dismantles Islamic State network involving workers from Bangladesh
AfDB Approves $50M Trade Finance Guarantee to Boost SME Trade via Awash Bank