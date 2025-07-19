Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Palestine Action Rally Leads to Arrests in London

Fifty-five individuals were detained at a rally supporting the banned Palestine Action group in London. The group, associated with protests against Britain's support for Israel, was proscribed under anti-terrorism laws. A court challenge to the ban is set for hearing in London's High Court.

In a significant law enforcement action, fifty-five individuals were arrested during a rally outside Britain's parliament in support of the banned activist group Palestine Action. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrests, indicating heightened tensions over the anti-terrorism legislation invoked to prohibit the group.

The rally, held in Parliament Square, saw participants brandishing placards and wearing Palestinian scarves, as part of their demonstration against the recent proscription of Palestine Action. The decision to outlaw the group follows incidents where members allegedly broke into a Royal Air Force base, damaging property in protest against Britain's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This move, which burdens membership with a potential 14-year prison sentence, is being contested as authoritarian, with a legal challenge scheduled at London's High Court. The group's activities, often targeting defense firms linked to Israel, have resulted in numerous arrests across Britain since the ban's enforcement.

