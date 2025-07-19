Left Menu

Betrayal and Murder: The Deadly Fallout Within the CPI-ML Red Flag Party

Five individuals, including a CPI-ML Red Flag member, were arrested for the murder of Telangana CPI leader, Kethavath Chandu Rathod. Disputes over money, extortion, and personal vendettas led to his assassination. An elaborate conspiracy orchestrated by Rajesh—Rathod's former associate—culminated in the chilling crime.

Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:53 IST
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, five individuals, including a member of the CPI-ML Red Flag party, have been apprehended for the murder of Telangana CPI leader Kethavath Chandu Rathod. Police announced the arrest on Saturday, highlighting a tale of betrayal and conspiracy within the political ranks.

Rajesh, also known as Rajanna, stands accused of masterminding the assassination with four accomplices. Tensions brewed between Rajesh and Rathod over financial dealings and personal disputes. Both previously collaborated to establish huts for impoverished families around Hyderabad, but disagreements over monetary transactions strained their relationship significantly.

Adding fuel to the fire, allegations of extramarital affairs and threats further deepened the enmity. The police detailed that Rajesh exploited his 'Maoist connections' to extort a builder—a scheme that unravelled as Rathod allegedly failed to share the gains. Utilizing technical analysis and fingerprints, investigators unraveled the murder plot, leading to swift arrests in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

