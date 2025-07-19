Left Menu

Crackdown on Undocumented Immigrants in Pune's Budhwar Peth

Five women suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained in Pune’s Budhwar Peth, allegedly staying without valid documents and involved in prostitution. The Faraskhana police acted on a tip-off, uncovering the presence of undocumented individuals in the area.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, five women suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detained in Pune's Budhwar Peth area. Authorities allege that they were staying in the country without proper documentation.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the Faraskhana police station initiated a raid, detaining the individuals who reportedly admitted to residing in India illegally.

The women also confessed to being drawn into prostitution, according to a senior police official involved in the operation, highlighting broader issues of undocumented immigration and exploitation in the region.

