Jammu and Kashmir CM Calls for Intervention in Ramban Resident's Niger Kidnapping

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to take immediate action for the safe release of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban district, who was reportedly abducted by terrorists in Niger. The appeal followed a heartfelt plea from Singh's wife, Sheela Devi.

According to an Indian embassy statement, a terrorist attack in Niger's Dosso region on July 15 resulted in the deaths of two Indian nationals and the abduction of Singh. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is seeking intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure Singh's swift return.

Singh, employed as a senior safety officer at a power transmission company, went missing after a WhatsApp call with his wife. Despite initial assurances from his company about network issues, Devi discovered his abduction through a friend the next day and has since struggled to obtain responsive efforts for his rescue.

