Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir CM Calls for Intervention in Ramban Resident's Niger Kidnapping

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the Centre to intervene following the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, by terrorists in Niger. Singh, working as a safety officer, went missing after a terror attack in the Dosso region. His wife, Sheela Devi, appealed for urgent government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Calls for Intervention in Ramban Resident's Niger Kidnapping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to take immediate action for the safe release of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban district, who was reportedly abducted by terrorists in Niger. The appeal followed a heartfelt plea from Singh's wife, Sheela Devi.

According to an Indian embassy statement, a terrorist attack in Niger's Dosso region on July 15 resulted in the deaths of two Indian nationals and the abduction of Singh. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is seeking intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure Singh's swift return.

Singh, employed as a senior safety officer at a power transmission company, went missing after a WhatsApp call with his wife. Despite initial assurances from his company about network issues, Devi discovered his abduction through a friend the next day and has since struggled to obtain responsive efforts for his rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025