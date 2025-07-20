Tragedy in Jaisinghpur: A Mother's Life Lost Over Rs 20

In a shocking turn of events, a 56-year-old woman was brutally killed by her son in Jaisinghpur village, Gurugram, after a dispute over a mere Rs 20. Police revealed the tragic incident on Sunday, stating that the son is a known drug addict.

The murder unfolded on Saturday when Jamshed, the son, enraged by his mother Rajiya's refusal to provide him with Rs 20, attacked her with an axe. Despite committing the heinous crime, Jamshed spent the entire night in the house before his arrest.

The police have registered an FIR and taken Jamshed into custody for questioning. This tragedy comes only four months after the death of Rajiya's husband, Mubarak, leaving the family in further turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)