Major Methamphetamine Seizure Highlights Mizoram's Anti-Drug Efforts

Over 10,100 methamphetamine tablets were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district, leading to the arrest of two individuals. This significant operation underlines the state's ongoing anti-drug campaign, which includes rehabilitation programs and community work for addicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:41 IST
A substantial haul of methamphetamine tablets has been confiscated by authorities in Mizoram's Champhai district, signaling a significant crack in the region's drug smuggling operations. The state's Excise and Narcotics Department conducted the operation on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of two individuals linked to the illicit supply chain.

According to Peter Zohmingthanga, the department's spokesperson, the seized tablets weigh approximately 10.1 kilograms. The operation led to the apprehension of Lunminlalzo, 34, from Manipur's Churachandpur town, on Saturday, followed by 19-year-old Christy Hmingthanzami from Champhai's Vengthar locality, who was detained the following day based on his information.

The crackdown also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle allegedly used for transporting the drugs. Both suspects have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. State authorities are intensifying their anti-drug initiatives, including counseling programs for addicts and enforcement of community service as directed by the courts.

