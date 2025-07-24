Streamlining Solutions: India's Swift Public Grievance Reforms

In a remarkable stride towards efficient governance, the Indian Centre has drastically cut the timeline for resolving public grievances from 28 days in 2019 to a mere 16 days in 2025. This improvement was revealed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, showcasing the Centre's dedication to efficient public service delivery.

As explained by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, the reforms came into effect in April 2022. The introduction of a 10-step improvement plan within the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has provided citizens a more streamlined, timely, and accessible platform to voice grievances against government departments.

Statistics reveal a substantial impact: 80.36 lakh grievances were redressed, 1.05 lakh Grievance Officers (GROs) were mapped, and grievance backlog reduced to 62,620 by mid-2025. The system has incorporated comprehensive guidelines and enhanced appeal mechanisms, emphasizing feedback and root cause analysis for ongoing improvement in public grievance redressal.

