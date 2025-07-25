Prison Break and Capture: Govindachamy's Dramatic Escape

Notorious criminal Govindachamy, serving a life sentence for the shocking 2011 Soumya murder case, made a dramatic escape from Kannur Central Jail on Friday morning. However, his temporary freedom was short-lived as he was apprehended several hours later by police.

The 41-year-old convict, missing his left hand, was discovered hiding in a well near a derelict building within Kannur city limits. His capture was the culmination of a large-scale manhunt that enlisted the help of local residents and was aided by CCTV footage showing a suspect matching Govindachamy's description walking in the city.

The jailbreak sparked significant concern, with Soumya's mother expressing her relief over the recapture and emphasizing the need for improved prison security. Authorities are now investigating whether Govindachamy received inside help for his escape. The incident highlights serious lapses in jail protocols and has reignited dialogue on criminal justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)