Left Menu

Prison Break and Capture: Govindachamy's Dramatic Escape

Notorious convict Govindachamy, serving a life sentence for the 2011 Soumya murder, escaped from Kannur Central Jail but was quickly recaptured by police. A citywide search involved locals and CCTV footage, culminating in his capture from a well. The incident raised concerns about prison security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:08 IST
Prison Break and Capture: Govindachamy's Dramatic Escape
  • Country:
  • India

Notorious criminal Govindachamy, serving a life sentence for the shocking 2011 Soumya murder case, made a dramatic escape from Kannur Central Jail on Friday morning. However, his temporary freedom was short-lived as he was apprehended several hours later by police.

The 41-year-old convict, missing his left hand, was discovered hiding in a well near a derelict building within Kannur city limits. His capture was the culmination of a large-scale manhunt that enlisted the help of local residents and was aided by CCTV footage showing a suspect matching Govindachamy's description walking in the city.

The jailbreak sparked significant concern, with Soumya's mother expressing her relief over the recapture and emphasizing the need for improved prison security. Authorities are now investigating whether Govindachamy received inside help for his escape. The incident highlights serious lapses in jail protocols and has reignited dialogue on criminal justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025