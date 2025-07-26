Left Menu

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab CM Mann pays tributes to soldiers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 10:51 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Punjab CM Mann pays tributes to soldiers
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

"We salute the valour and sacrifice of all the brave soldiers who wrote an unparalleled chapter of bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Their spirit and courage will always be remembered," said Mann in a post in Punjabi.

The chief minister also laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden here and saluted the brave soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil war.

Minister of Defence Services Welfare and Freedom Fighters Mohinder Bhagat was also present on the occasion.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025