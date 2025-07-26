Left Menu

Andhra CM, Jagan condole death of two DSPs in road accident

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 13:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of two DSPs in a road accident.

Two DSPs from Andhra Pradesh were killed and two others, including a senior police official, suffered injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri district in Telangana.

''It is unfortunate that two DSPs, Chakradhar Rao and Santha Rao, working in the intelligence and security wings died in an accident at Baithapuram village of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district,'' said Naidu in a post on X.

''My deepest condolences to their family members and I pray to God for the peace of their souls,'' added Naidu.

Similarly, former chief minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of the two police officials. He conveyed his condolences and prayed for peace for their souls, said a YSRCP press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

