Tragedy Strikes: Two Youths Feared Drowned in BBMB Canal

Tragedy unfolded near Baggi Chowk as two young men are feared drowned in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) canal, swept away by powerful currents. The incident occurred while three friends visited the canal for a Friday night party, according to local police sources.

As they returned, one of the youths entered the canal and slipped, prompting the second to jump in for a rescue attempt. Unfortunately, both were engulfed by the canal's currents and have been missing since. Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), but so far, the youths remain unfound.

A third party member, Harjeet, who witnessed the incident, promptly contacted the police and was detained for further questioning. The severity of the situation has drawn concern from local leaders, including Lohar Panchayat head, Panna Lal, who has also reached out to police for more information. Search and rescue efforts continue as the community holds onto hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)