Kidnapping Unveiled: Ex-Girlfriend's Plot Foiled

In a dramatic rescue, police in India successfully traced a missing man and rescued him after arresting four suspects involved in a kidnapping scheme allegedly masterminded by the victim's ex-girlfriend.

The victim, Lawrence Melwin, a skilled poker player with substantial wealth, had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai to care for his father. He was lured into a trap under the guise of a meeting organized by his former girlfriend.

After being detained for several days and subjected to abuse, Melwin bravely sent a distress signal that led police to his location, resulting in his rescue. Authorities continue to search for other conspirators involved in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)