Kidnapping Unveiled: Ex-Girlfriend's Plot Foiled

A missing man in India, Lawrence Melwin, was rescued after police arrested four suspects involved in a kidnapping plan orchestrated by his ex-girlfriend. The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Melwin, who was held captive for several days, managed to send a distress message, leading to his rescue.

In a dramatic rescue, police in India successfully traced a missing man and rescued him after arresting four suspects involved in a kidnapping scheme allegedly masterminded by the victim's ex-girlfriend.

The victim, Lawrence Melwin, a skilled poker player with substantial wealth, had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai to care for his father. He was lured into a trap under the guise of a meeting organized by his former girlfriend.

After being detained for several days and subjected to abuse, Melwin bravely sent a distress signal that led police to his location, resulting in his rescue. Authorities continue to search for other conspirators involved in the plot.

