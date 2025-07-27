Trump Brokers Peace in Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet immediately to establish a ceasefire, seeking to end three days of violent clashes along their border. Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressed conditional agreement but demanded genuine commitment from Cambodia.

Social media posts by Trump, currently in Scotland, detailed his conversations with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham, emphasizing the need to cease hostilities. The fighting has resulted in over 30 deaths and displaced more than 130,000 people in the worst conflict between the nations in over a decade.

The dispute stems from unresolved territorial claims and recent skirmishes, escalating tensions that have strained Thailand's government. Trump's mediation aims to halt the conflict and reaffirm trade negotiations once peace is secured. Further talks and international interventions are anticipated as both sides navigate a diplomatic resolution.