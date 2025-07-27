Left Menu

Trump Brokers Peace in Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully persuaded the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to agree to an immediate ceasefire after three days of border conflict. Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian boundary have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:01 IST
Trump Brokers Peace in Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet immediately to establish a ceasefire, seeking to end three days of violent clashes along their border. Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressed conditional agreement but demanded genuine commitment from Cambodia.

Social media posts by Trump, currently in Scotland, detailed his conversations with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham, emphasizing the need to cease hostilities. The fighting has resulted in over 30 deaths and displaced more than 130,000 people in the worst conflict between the nations in over a decade.

The dispute stems from unresolved territorial claims and recent skirmishes, escalating tensions that have strained Thailand's government. Trump's mediation aims to halt the conflict and reaffirm trade negotiations once peace is secured. Further talks and international interventions are anticipated as both sides navigate a diplomatic resolution.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025