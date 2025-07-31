Poland: NATO's New Defensive Foothold Against Russia

Poland, situated as NATO's eastern defensive stronghold, is expected to be the last European nation to experience reductions in U.S. military presence according to Poland's top defence official. This assurance comes amidst Washington's consideration of scaling back its military footprint across the continent.

The idea of reducing U.S. troops in Europe has been a recurring discussion since Donald Trump's presidency, which pressed allies to increase their defence expenditures. Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski indicated that Poland would likely be the last country from which U.S. troops might withdraw due to strategic military reasoning.

Given Russia's assertive actions in Ukraine, American troops in Poland provide a crucial deterrent on NATO's eastern flank. Poland aims to enhance its strategic role by becoming a central hub for U.S. military operations, potentially upgrading F-16s and servicing American combat vehicles like Abrams tanks. With ongoing defence modernization and increased U.S. weapon purchases, Poland is asserting itself as a key NATO player against Russia.

