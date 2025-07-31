Left Menu

EVM Verification Clears Concerns: Maharashtra Test Results Affirm Integrity

Ten candidates from last year's Maharashtra Assembly elections requested checks on EVMs. The Election Commission confirmed all tested machines, including ballot and control units, passed without discrepancies. The Supreme Court has also bolstered EVM credibility by mandating certification for untampered software in controversial cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:19 IST
The Election Commission announced Thursday that ten candidates, who were unsuccessful in last year's Maharashtra Assembly elections, had requested verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and none showed any tampering.

The verification, involving ballot units, control units, and paper trail machines, took place across ten Assembly constituencies. All machines conducted diagnostic tests successfully, with the VVPAT slips reflecting accurate counts, thereby proving their integrity, according to the commission.

A step towards greater transparency by the Supreme Court last year enhanced the EVM's credibility. It included mandatory checks on the machine's software to assure no tampering occurred, should disputes arise. This initiative allows candidates to apply for a burnt-memory check.

(With inputs from agencies.)

