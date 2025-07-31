Left Menu

Conor McGregor's Legal Battle: Court Upholds Sexual Assault Damages

Martial arts fighter Conor McGregor lost an appeal to overturn a jury's decision ordering him to pay damages to Nikita Hand, who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The Court of Appeal in Ireland rejected all grounds for appeal, affirming the jury's decision for compensation of nearly 250,000 euros.

Conor McGregor, the famed martial arts fighter, faced a significant legal setback as Ireland's Court of Appeal dismissed his attempt to overturn a jury's decision. The ruling mandates McGregor to compensate Nikita Hand, who accused him of raping her on December 9, 2018, with a sum of nearly 250,000 euros ($285,250).

McGregor, aged 36, has persistently denied the allegations, maintaining that the encounter with Hand was consensual. He also refuted claims of causing any injuries to her. His legal team argued that the trial judge misdirected the jury by framing the case around 'assault' instead of 'sexual assault,' but this was not accepted by the appellate court.

In her statement after the appeal, Hand expressed her relief and urged survivors to speak out, asserting their right to justice. She recounted the events leading to the assault, detailing her interaction with McGregor at a Dublin hotel penthouse party. The jury heard evidence about her injuries documented by medical professionals following the incident.

