Missiles, Drones, and Destruction: Kyiv Under Siege

In a pre-dawn assault on Thursday, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones on Kyiv, claiming 12 lives, including a six-year-old boy, and leaving 135 others injured, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Ukrainian capital is grappling with the aftermath of the attack, with over 1,200 police and rescuers engaged in operations. Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strikes targeted military airfields and ammunition depots. However, civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, bore the brunt of the destruction.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending sanctions has stirred further geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deliberately overwhelming the city's air defenses. The attack underscores the fragility of peace efforts amid continued dialogues lacking significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)