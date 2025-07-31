Left Menu

Missiles, Drones, and Destruction: Kyiv Under Siege

Russia launched a devastating missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing 12, including a child, and injuring 135 others. The assault targeted military infrastructure, but civilians were significantly affected, escalating tensions and prompting international condemnation. Despite ongoing talks, peace remains elusive between Kyiv and Moscow.

Updated: 31-07-2025 20:44 IST
Missiles, Drones, and Destruction: Kyiv Under Siege
In a pre-dawn assault on Thursday, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones on Kyiv, claiming 12 lives, including a six-year-old boy, and leaving 135 others injured, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Ukrainian capital is grappling with the aftermath of the attack, with over 1,200 police and rescuers engaged in operations. Russian Defense Ministry stated that the strikes targeted military airfields and ammunition depots. However, civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, bore the brunt of the destruction.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending sanctions has stirred further geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deliberately overwhelming the city's air defenses. The attack underscores the fragility of peace efforts amid continued dialogues lacking significant progress.

