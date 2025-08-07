Controversy Strikes Pune Municipal Corporation: Allegations, Protests, and a Political Showdown

Protests erupted outside the Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the Maha Vikas Aghadi accused former civic chief Rajendra Bhosle of taking household items, ostensibly from the official residence, upon his retirement. The accusations notably included antique lamps, chandeliers, and electronic appliances, leading to demands for a formal investigation.

Naval Kishore Ram, the newly appointed municipal commissioner who assumed his role following Bhosle's departure, confirmed that an inquiry had been launched into these claims. Meanwhile, Prashant Jagtap, representing the Nationalist Congress Party's city unit, insisted on a formal case against Bhosle, who has since refuted these allegations.

Further complicating matters, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena argued for accountability from the current administration, leading to a confrontation with the authorities. In a related incident, MNS worker Kishore Shinde reportedly faced eviction by security staff during a heated exchange, adding layers of political drama to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)