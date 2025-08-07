Left Menu

Controversy Strikes Pune Municipal Corporation: Allegations, Protests, and a Political Showdown

Protests erupted as the Maha Vikas Aghadi accused former Pune civic chief Rajendra Bhosle of taking household items from his official residence. The current commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, ordered an inquiry, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers, demanding action, clashed with officials. Denials and political tension ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:15 IST
Protests erupted outside the Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday as the Maha Vikas Aghadi accused former civic chief Rajendra Bhosle of taking household items, ostensibly from the official residence, upon his retirement. The accusations notably included antique lamps, chandeliers, and electronic appliances, leading to demands for a formal investigation.

Naval Kishore Ram, the newly appointed municipal commissioner who assumed his role following Bhosle's departure, confirmed that an inquiry had been launched into these claims. Meanwhile, Prashant Jagtap, representing the Nationalist Congress Party's city unit, insisted on a formal case against Bhosle, who has since refuted these allegations.

Further complicating matters, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena argued for accountability from the current administration, leading to a confrontation with the authorities. In a related incident, MNS worker Kishore Shinde reportedly faced eviction by security staff during a heated exchange, adding layers of political drama to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

