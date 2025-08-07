Love Triangle Crime Shocks Ganjam: Husband and Lovers Arrested

In a shocking turn of events, a 30-year-old man and his two lovers have been apprehended for the alleged murder of his wife in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the Nuagaon village, transpired on Monday under the Bellaguntha police sector.

Police reported that Santosh Naik, a daily wage worker, along with Anita Naik and Sruti Parida, was taken into custody. They face accusations of killing his wife, Puja Naik, and deceitfully posing her death as a suicide. Santosh and Puja, married for 12 years, have four children together.

The case unraveled following a complaint from Shanti Naik, Puja's mother, who alleged that frequent domestic disputes stemmed from illicit affairs led to the murder. The Bellaguntha police have registered a case and, after gathering initial evidence, have arrested the three suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)