Left Menu

Love Triangle Crime Shocks Ganjam: Husband and Lovers Arrested

A 30-year-old man and his two female lovers were arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Nuagaon village, Odisha. The murder was initially staged as a suicide. The investigation began following a complaint from the deceased's mother. Evidence led to the arrest of the accused trio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:36 IST
Love Triangle Crime Shocks Ganjam: Husband and Lovers Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 30-year-old man and his two lovers have been apprehended for the alleged murder of his wife in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the Nuagaon village, transpired on Monday under the Bellaguntha police sector.

Police reported that Santosh Naik, a daily wage worker, along with Anita Naik and Sruti Parida, was taken into custody. They face accusations of killing his wife, Puja Naik, and deceitfully posing her death as a suicide. Santosh and Puja, married for 12 years, have four children together.

The case unraveled following a complaint from Shanti Naik, Puja's mother, who alleged that frequent domestic disputes stemmed from illicit affairs led to the murder. The Bellaguntha police have registered a case and, after gathering initial evidence, have arrested the three suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025