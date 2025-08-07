Love Triangle Crime Shocks Ganjam: Husband and Lovers Arrested
A 30-year-old man and his two female lovers were arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Nuagaon village, Odisha. The murder was initially staged as a suicide. The investigation began following a complaint from the deceased's mother. Evidence led to the arrest of the accused trio.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 30-year-old man and his two lovers have been apprehended for the alleged murder of his wife in Odisha's Ganjam district. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the Nuagaon village, transpired on Monday under the Bellaguntha police sector.
Police reported that Santosh Naik, a daily wage worker, along with Anita Naik and Sruti Parida, was taken into custody. They face accusations of killing his wife, Puja Naik, and deceitfully posing her death as a suicide. Santosh and Puja, married for 12 years, have four children together.
The case unraveled following a complaint from Shanti Naik, Puja's mother, who alleged that frequent domestic disputes stemmed from illicit affairs led to the murder. The Bellaguntha police have registered a case and, after gathering initial evidence, have arrested the three suspects as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crime Crackdown: Arrests Made in Firozabad Looting and Prayagraj Drug Bust
Manipur Police Arrests Highlight Crackdown on Militant Activity
Dramatic Night: Police Encounters in Mathura and Firozabad Lead to Arrests
CBI Arrests Sub-Postmaster in Bribery Scandal
Justice Delivered: The Idaho Student Murders Verdict