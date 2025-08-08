Left Menu

Exodus Beyond Borders: The Rising Tide of Indians Renouncing Citizenship

In 2024, over 200,000 Indians renounced their citizenship, continuing a rising trend over recent years. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, shared these figures with the Lok Sabha. The government emphasizes the benefits of a robust diaspora network, viewing it as a powerful asset for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:23 IST
In a revealing announcement, the Indian government reported to the Lok Sabha that over 200,000 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2024, a trend that's been climbing steadily for the past five years.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, responding to inquiries from Congress MP K C Venugopal, laid out the figures: 85,256 in 2020, climbing to 225,620 in 2022, and 206,378 in 2024.

While the reasons remain personal, the government sees the thriving Indian diaspora as a major asset, focusing efforts on harnessing their global influence and knowledge for national advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

