Mexico Denies Investigation into Maduro-Cartel Ties Amid U.S. Allegations

Mexico has firmly denied conducting any investigation into alleged links between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The statement comes in response to a U.S. announcement by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who increased the reward for information regarding Maduro's alleged involvement in drug trafficking to $50 million.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil dismissed the U.S. allegation as a diversion, while Mexican officials emphasized the lack of evidence supporting such claims.

