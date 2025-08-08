Left Menu

Mexico Denies Investigation into Maduro-Cartel Ties Amid U.S. Allegations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has stated that Mexico is not investigating any alleged connections between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the Sinaloa Cartel. This follows U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's announcement of a $50 million reward for information on Maduro related to drug trafficking and criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST
Mexico Denies Investigation into Maduro-Cartel Ties Amid U.S. Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico has firmly denied conducting any investigation into alleged links between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The statement comes in response to a U.S. announcement by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who increased the reward for information regarding Maduro's alleged involvement in drug trafficking to $50 million.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil dismissed the U.S. allegation as a diversion, while Mexican officials emphasized the lack of evidence supporting such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025