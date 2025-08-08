Left Menu

Putin's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging East and West on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in intense diplomatic conversations with leaders from China, India, and other nations to discuss recent talks with the U.S. concerning the Ukraine conflict. With a potential summit with Donald Trump on the horizon, these talks highlight the geopolitical significance of Russian alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:06 IST
Putin's Diplomatic Dance: Bridging East and West on Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to leaders of China, India, and three former Soviet states, following discussions with the United States about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. A potential summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is in the works, although no details have been disclosed regarding a date or agenda.

With a U.S.-set deadline looming, Trump pushed for peace in the 3-1/2-year war, threatening new sanctions if Russia failed to comply. Notably, China and India, major buyers of Russian oil, were briefed. China's President Xi Jinping expressed support for U.S.-Russia dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Simultaneously, discussions took place with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These talks underscore the BRICS countries' role as a counterbalance to Western dominance, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025