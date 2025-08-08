Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to leaders of China, India, and three former Soviet states, following discussions with the United States about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. A potential summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is in the works, although no details have been disclosed regarding a date or agenda.

With a U.S.-set deadline looming, Trump pushed for peace in the 3-1/2-year war, threatening new sanctions if Russia failed to comply. Notably, China and India, major buyers of Russian oil, were briefed. China's President Xi Jinping expressed support for U.S.-Russia dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Simultaneously, discussions took place with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These talks underscore the BRICS countries' role as a counterbalance to Western dominance, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)