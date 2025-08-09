Left Menu

Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire Tested by Landmine Incident

Three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine on the Thai-Cambodian border shortly after both countries agreed to a ceasefire following recent violent clashes. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the challenges of maintaining peace. This marks the third mine-related injury in recent weeks along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Three Thai soldiers suffered injuries when they encountered a landmine along the border with Cambodia, according to a Saturday statement from the Thai army. The incident came just days after the two countries reached a ceasefire agreement following a violent five-day conflict.

One soldier lost a foot, while two others sustained injuries during patrol between Thailand's Sisaket and Cambodia's Preah Vihear provinces. The soldiers are receiving medical treatment, though Cambodia's defense ministry has yet to comment on the event.

This marks the third landmine-related incident in recent weeks, following previous injuries that led to diplomatic tensions and violent clashes. As Thailand and Cambodia allow ASEAN observers to monitor disputed areas, both sides remain wary of reported violations despite the recent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

