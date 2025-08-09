Left Menu

Russia Captures Yablunivka in Donetsk

Russian forces have gained control over the village of Yablunivka, situated in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was reported by the state news agency TASS, indicating a continued push in the region by Russian military units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:06 IST
Russia Captures Yablunivka in Donetsk
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant military development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that its troops have successfully seized control of the village of Yablunivka. This village is located in the contested eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, already a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

The state news agency TASS confirmed the advancement, citing the strategic importance of Yablunivka. The village's capture underscores Russia's persistent efforts to establish a stronger foothold in the eastern parts of Ukraine, intensifying the situation on the ground.

Amidst international scrutiny and growing tensions, this move has raised concerns about the ramifications for regional stability. The takeover marks a crucial juncture in the conflict as both sides continue to vie for control in one of the most hotly contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025