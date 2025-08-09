In a significant military development, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that its troops have successfully seized control of the village of Yablunivka. This village is located in the contested eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, already a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

The state news agency TASS confirmed the advancement, citing the strategic importance of Yablunivka. The village's capture underscores Russia's persistent efforts to establish a stronger foothold in the eastern parts of Ukraine, intensifying the situation on the ground.

Amidst international scrutiny and growing tensions, this move has raised concerns about the ramifications for regional stability. The takeover marks a crucial juncture in the conflict as both sides continue to vie for control in one of the most hotly contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)