Political Storm Over Aparajita Bill: War of Words on Women's Safety

The Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, designed to enhance punishment for rape, has sparked a political debate in West Bengal. The ruling TMC accuses the BJP of hindering the Bill's progress, emphasizing its commitment to women's safety as more than mere political rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Saturday's 'Nabanna Abhijan' led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's political landscape is abuzz with tensions. The rally, which called for justice for the R G Kar rape-murder victim, has prompted the ruling TMC to accuse the BJP of mere lip service.

The TMC, through a post on platform 'X', alleged that for the BJP, women's safety is merely a political tool, while specifying the West Bengal Assembly's unanimous passage of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill. This bill was intended to introduce the harshest penalties for rapists and ensure quick, uncompromised investigations.

However, the Narendra Modi government returned the Bill, citing inconsequential objections, as stated by TMC, stalling its enactment. This stand-off underscores the political complexities surrounding the critical issue of women's safety in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

