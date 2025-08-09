Political Storm Over Aparajita Bill: War of Words on Women's Safety

In the wake of Saturday's 'Nabanna Abhijan' led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's political landscape is abuzz with tensions. The rally, which called for justice for the R G Kar rape-murder victim, has prompted the ruling TMC to accuse the BJP of mere lip service.

The TMC, through a post on platform 'X', alleged that for the BJP, women's safety is merely a political tool, while specifying the West Bengal Assembly's unanimous passage of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill. This bill was intended to introduce the harshest penalties for rapists and ensure quick, uncompromised investigations.

However, the Narendra Modi government returned the Bill, citing inconsequential objections, as stated by TMC, stalling its enactment. This stand-off underscores the political complexities surrounding the critical issue of women's safety in India.

