Diplomatic Dialogues: Brazil and Russia Discuss Global Cooperation Amid U.S. Tensions

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Russia's President Vladimir Putin discussed recent peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine and cooperation in the BRICS group. This dialogue comes amid Lula's conflict with U.S. tariffs on Brazilian imports, as Trump threatens additional tariffs on BRICS nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:33 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

In a strategic diplomatic exchange, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a 40-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. According to the Brazilian presidential palace, Putin shared insights into his discussions with the United States and the latest peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

The dialogue also covered Brazil's role within the BRICS group, as well as current international political and economic scenarios. This comes as part of a series of interactions between Putin and international leaders, ahead of his anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

Amid growing tensions, especially following the U.S. imposition of a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, Lula has been proactive in rallying BRICS nations for a coordinated response. He has already engaged with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Trump hints at further tariffs, escalating the diplomatic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

