Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Hazards at Odesa Beaches

In Ukraine's Odesa region, three swimmers died after encountering explosive devices at prohibited beaches. Regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the deaths and warned of the dangers in unchecked waters. The area, a known tourist spot, has been risky due to mines planted after Russia's invasion.

Updated: 10-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragic incidents unfolded in Ukraine's Odesa region as three swimmers lost their lives due to explosive devices in prohibited swimming areas. The fatalities occurred at two separate beaches where swimming had already been banned.

According to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, one man was killed in Karolino-Buhaz, while another man and a woman died in the nearby Zatoka area. These regions are situated along the coastline of Odesa, the regional capital.

In a fervent warning, Kiper highlighted the fatal risks posed by swimming in unmonitored waters, urging caution among residents and visitors. This region, once a favored summer destination, has become dangerous due to mines left by the conflict following Russia's invasion. Out of all beach areas, 32 have been declared safe for swimming, with 30 located within the city of Odesa itself.

