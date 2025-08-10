Late-Night Altercation Leads to FIR in Bhiwandi
An FIR was filed against 11 individuals in Bhiwandi for allegedly causing a disturbance and outraging a woman's modesty. The conflict arose from the frequent visits of an accused's son to the woman's house. Violent actions ensued, leading to the police investigation and search for evidence.
- Country:
- India
Bhiwandi City Police have filed an FIR against 11 individuals accused of causing a disturbance and outraging a woman's modesty during a late-night altercation, according to a senior officer.
Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Pardeshi explained that the dispute began due to the frequent visits of the accused's 11-year-old son to the woman's house, where he played. The accused suspected that the woman intended to keep the boy indefinitely.
On August 7, tensions escalated when the accused allegedly visited the woman's house, assaulted her, and attacked others present. The police investigation continues as they gather evidence, including CCTV footage, to verify the events and apprehend the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Urges Guatemala to Halt Forced Evictions Amid Rights Violations and Violence
Libraries thrive in violence-hit Manipur offering job-seekers quiet places to read, surf internet
Manipur DGP urges youth to reject violence on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Knife Violence Surge: Victim Saurabh Anand Fights for Justice
Tragedy in Sweida: Survivors Speak Out Amid Sectarian Violence