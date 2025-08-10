Left Menu

Late-Night Altercation Leads to FIR in Bhiwandi

An FIR was filed against 11 individuals in Bhiwandi for allegedly causing a disturbance and outraging a woman's modesty. The conflict arose from the frequent visits of an accused's son to the woman's house. Violent actions ensued, leading to the police investigation and search for evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhiwandi City Police have filed an FIR against 11 individuals accused of causing a disturbance and outraging a woman's modesty during a late-night altercation, according to a senior officer.

Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Pardeshi explained that the dispute began due to the frequent visits of the accused's 11-year-old son to the woman's house, where he played. The accused suspected that the woman intended to keep the boy indefinitely.

On August 7, tensions escalated when the accused allegedly visited the woman's house, assaulted her, and attacked others present. The police investigation continues as they gather evidence, including CCTV footage, to verify the events and apprehend the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

