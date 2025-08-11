Left Menu

Vijay Kumar Sinha Addresses Dual Voter ID Scandal

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha faces scrutiny after allegations of possessing two voter ID cards. In response, Sinha expressed respect for constitutional bodies, promising to address the Election Commission's notice. Opposition parties targeted Sinha amid calls for accountability and clarity over electoral roll discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, finds himself embroiled in a controversy after being accused of holding two voter ID cards. The Election Commission has served Sinha with a notice, compelling him to address the issue.

In a media interaction on Monday, Sinha emphasized his respect for constitutional institutions, contrasting himself with opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The anomaly came under spotlight after the opposition raised questions about his name appearing in two different draft electoral rolls across Bihar.

Sinha clarified that he had sought to change his voter registration from Patna's Bankipur constituency to his assembly segment in Lakhisarai, but due to procedural delays, the update was not completed. Meanwhile, the Election Commission remains firm, requiring a response to the notice by August 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

