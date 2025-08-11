Left Menu

Temple Heist Unveiled: Arrests Made in Jharkhand Theft Case

Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Hanuman Vatika Temple in Jharkhand. The theft, which occurred in July, was solved after police reviewed CCTV footage and interrogated the accused, leading to the recovery of the stolen items.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:15 IST
Authorities in Jharkhand have arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of items from the Hanuman Vatika Temple. The arrests bring relief to the community of East Singhbhum district, where the theft occurred in July.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg, during a press conference, detailed how the investigation unfolded after a case was registered on July 20. CCTV footage led police to identify two individuals on a two-wheeler, seen stealing items at 3.10 AM from the temple's doorstep.

A male suspect from Jawaharnagar and a woman running a shop in Daiguttu were apprehended, with the latter found in possession of the stolen goods. The police also seized the two-wheeler used in the crime, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend another suspect still at large.

