Grave Concerns Over Journalist Targeting in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed serious concerns regarding the targeted attacks on journalists in Gaza following the killing of five reporters in an Israeli airstrike. Al Jazeera rejected Israel's claims that one journalist was linked to Hamas, emphasizing the need for independent media safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:35 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has raised serious alarms over the repeated targeting of journalists in Gaza, as reported by his spokesperson. This comes after five reporters lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike.

The Israeli military stated it aimed to eliminate Anas Al Sharif, a notable Al Jazeera journalist, citing his alleged connection to a Hamas militant cell and involvement in rocket attacks on Israel. The Qatari-funded Al Jazeera denounced these claims, which Al Sharif himself had also disputed prior to his death.

Starmer's spokesperson emphasized that journalists covering conflicts are provided protection under international humanitarian law and should operate independently and free from fear, urging Israel to ensure the safety of media personnel. The alleged link between Al Sharif and Hamas calls for a thorough and independent investigation.

