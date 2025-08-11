Left Menu

FSL Report Intensifies Case Against Arvind Kejriwal for Property Defacement

The Forensic Science Laboratory submitted a report in the case against Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, for allegedly defacing public property. The court has ordered the report to be shared with the investigating officer to proceed with the chargesheet. The matter will be heard again on August 27.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has filed a crucial report concerning the case against AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of defacing public property.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal confirmed the FSL report's submission dated August 1, 2025. However, the report has yet to reach the investigating officer (IO), prompting the court to order its transfer to the IO within a week, essential for preparing the chargesheet.

Originally directed by the court on March 11, Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against Kejriwal and others, following a 2019 complaint about large hoardings placed in public areas.

