FSL Report Intensifies Case Against Arvind Kejriwal for Property Defacement

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has filed a crucial report concerning the case against AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of defacing public property.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal confirmed the FSL report's submission dated August 1, 2025. However, the report has yet to reach the investigating officer (IO), prompting the court to order its transfer to the IO within a week, essential for preparing the chargesheet.

Originally directed by the court on March 11, Delhi Police registered an FIR under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against Kejriwal and others, following a 2019 complaint about large hoardings placed in public areas.