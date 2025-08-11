Left Menu

Uproar in Ajmer: Youth Congress Uncovers Alleged Smart City Scandal

Youth Congress workers in Ajmer protested against a purported Rs 200-crore scam in the Smart City project. Led by district president Mohit Malhotra, they cited poor civic infrastructure, demanding accountability from the administration. Despite heavy police presence, they vowed escalation if issues remain unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:51 IST
Uproar in Ajmer: Youth Congress Uncovers Alleged Smart City Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress members in Ajmer ignited a protest over an alleged Rs 200-crore fraud within the Smart City project, targeting the deteriorating civic conditions they attribute to administrative negligence.

Under the leadership of district president Mohit Malhotra, the demonstrators marched to the Ajmer district collectorate, echoing chants against the state government and highlighting issues such as damaged roads, open drains, and Anasagar Lake's condition as signs of failure.

In response to the gathering, authorities intensified police deployments to ensure control, with Malhotra warning that the protest would grow if the administration fails to act promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025