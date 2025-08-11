Uproar in Ajmer: Youth Congress Uncovers Alleged Smart City Scandal
Youth Congress workers in Ajmer protested against a purported Rs 200-crore scam in the Smart City project. Led by district president Mohit Malhotra, they cited poor civic infrastructure, demanding accountability from the administration. Despite heavy police presence, they vowed escalation if issues remain unaddressed.
Youth Congress members in Ajmer ignited a protest over an alleged Rs 200-crore fraud within the Smart City project, targeting the deteriorating civic conditions they attribute to administrative negligence.
Under the leadership of district president Mohit Malhotra, the demonstrators marched to the Ajmer district collectorate, echoing chants against the state government and highlighting issues such as damaged roads, open drains, and Anasagar Lake's condition as signs of failure.
In response to the gathering, authorities intensified police deployments to ensure control, with Malhotra warning that the protest would grow if the administration fails to act promptly.
