High Stakes Talks: The Fate of Ukraine Amid Geopolitical Manoeuvres

European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are poised to engage in crucial discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a pivotal summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The upcoming meeting, set to take place in Alaska, raises concerns of unfavorable peace terms being dictated to Ukraine. With the 3-1/2-year conflict originating from Russia's extensive invasion, the summit is aimed at negotiating an end to the hostilities.

Amid fears of concessions, Trump is eager to broker peace and secure lucrative business partnerships with Moscow. However, this potential alignment with Putin poses risks of disadvantageous terms for Kyiv. Germany has announced a series of high-level video conferences involving European leaders, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskiy to map out a coordinated strategy.

Despite the prospect of peace, Zelenskiy maintains that pressuring Moscow is paramount. Meanwhile, European Union officials and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasize the necessity of including Kyiv in any settlement discussions, firmly opposing any rewards for aggression. As Trump and Putin prepare for their first meeting since 2021, concerns grow over possible territorial swaps and repercussions for European security.

