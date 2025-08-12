Left Menu

Tense Talks: Trump and Putin's Alaska Summit Could Shape Ukraine's Future

The U.S. President Donald Trump aims to negotiate peace in Ukraine, suggesting land swaps involving Kyiv and Moscow. With talks scheduled with Vladimir Putin, European leaders express concern over potential territorial concessions. Trump's approach includes weapons support to Ukraine and tariffs on Russian oil buyers to pressure Moscow.

Updated: 12-08-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:01 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin could require both Kyiv and Moscow to concede territory to finalize peace in Ukraine. Trump plans a summit in Alaska this Friday, where he aims to assess Putin's stance on ending the conflict swiftly.

Despite Trump hardening his position toward Moscow by permitting U.S. weapon exports to Ukraine and warning of sanctions on Russian oil buyers, Europe fears Trump might pressure Ukraine into significant compromises. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stresses the need for transatlantic unity and sustained pressure on Russia to end the war.

With global leaders ramping up diplomatic efforts, Trump signals readiness to enforce a ceasefire, although admitting previous talks of territorial exchanges remain contentious. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continues to warn against concessions, arguing Russia is preparing for new offensives rather than peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

