Left Menu

Unveiling the Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam: Allegations Against Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed supplementary chargesheets in a Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam, implicating former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations include money laundering and policy manipulation under his regime. The SIT and Enforcement Directorate are investigating, with multiple arrests including a YSRCP MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:28 IST
Unveiling the Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam: Allegations Against Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the Andhra Pradesh police have unveiled fresh allegations in the ongoing probe of the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the scandal involved an elaborate money-laundering scheme through low-profile individuals to disguise kickbacks ranging from Rs 50-60 crore per month. The chargesheet accuses Reddy of chairing pivotal meetings that decided on the liquor policy framework under scrutiny.

Further complicating matters, the federal Enforcement Directorate has joined the investigation, filing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The scope of arrests is broadening, with even prominent figures like YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy being detained as officials aim to untangle this web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025