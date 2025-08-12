Unveiling the Rs 3,500-Crore Liquor Scam: Allegations Against Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a shocking turn of events, the Andhra Pradesh police have unveiled fresh allegations in the ongoing probe of the Rs 3,500-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the scandal involved an elaborate money-laundering scheme through low-profile individuals to disguise kickbacks ranging from Rs 50-60 crore per month. The chargesheet accuses Reddy of chairing pivotal meetings that decided on the liquor policy framework under scrutiny.

Further complicating matters, the federal Enforcement Directorate has joined the investigation, filing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The scope of arrests is broadening, with even prominent figures like YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy being detained as officials aim to untangle this web of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)