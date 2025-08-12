Karnataka Government Considers Reviewing RTI Act Rules Amid Misuse Concerns

The Karnataka government is contemplating a review of the Right to Information (RTI) Act's regulations following concerns raised by legislators over its alleged misuse. During a Legislative Assembly session, representatives expressed worries that activists are exploiting the law to 'harass' officials, prompting the government to consider revising rules.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil addressed these concerns, acknowledging that while the RTI Act is a crucial transparency tool, it may be subject to abuse under current guidelines. Patil emphasized the possibility of taking corrective action to curb misuse and benefit genuine RTI activists.

Apart from a potential review, suggestions include raising RTI application fees and mandating valid reasons for requests. Instances of harassment and blackmail have been reported, leading to calls for an investigation into the assets of some RTI activists. The government may consider implementing changes to address these issues further.

(With inputs from agencies.)