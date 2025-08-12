Protest Erupts Against Stray Dogs Shelter Order

In a controversial turn of events, Delhi Police have filed an FIR against individuals partaking in a protest at India Gate, challenging the Supreme Court's directive to move stray dogs to shelters. The protest, held Monday evening, saw participation from animal lovers, feeders, and caregivers.

A senior officer stated a case was registered under pertinent sections of the BNS, specifically section 223, citing disobedience to a public servant's order. However, this move has been labeled "childish" by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, who urged reconsideration of the FIR.

Detained protestors argue that relocating dogs is not a viable solution, stressing the importance of implementing Animal Birth Control Rules for sterilisation and vaccination. They criticize sensationalist media portrayal of rabies, which reportedly caused only 54 suspected deaths in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)