Protest Erupts Against Stray Dogs Shelter Order

An FIR has been filed against participants of a protest at India Gate against the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs to shelters. Animal activists oppose the move, advocating instead for the enforcement of sterilisation and vaccination rules. Former Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung criticized the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial turn of events, Delhi Police have filed an FIR against individuals partaking in a protest at India Gate, challenging the Supreme Court's directive to move stray dogs to shelters. The protest, held Monday evening, saw participation from animal lovers, feeders, and caregivers.

A senior officer stated a case was registered under pertinent sections of the BNS, specifically section 223, citing disobedience to a public servant's order. However, this move has been labeled "childish" by former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, who urged reconsideration of the FIR.

Detained protestors argue that relocating dogs is not a viable solution, stressing the importance of implementing Animal Birth Control Rules for sterilisation and vaccination. They criticize sensationalist media portrayal of rabies, which reportedly caused only 54 suspected deaths in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

