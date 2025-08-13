Left Menu

Putin and Kim Unite: Strategic Talks Amidst Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, informing him about planned talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. The leaders discussed strengthening ties under a strategic partnership agreement. North Korea's military support to Russia in the Ukraine conflict was appreciated by Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 03:59 IST
Putin and Kim Unite: Strategic Talks Amidst Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in a phone conversation, during which Putin updated Kim on his upcoming discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump set to occur in Alaska this week.

The conversation, reported by North Korea's state news agency KCNA, underlined the strong ties between the two nations under a strategic partnership agreement signed the previous year, aimed at bolstering future cooperation. Notably, KCNA omitted any details about the scheduled meeting between Putin and Trump on Friday.

Putin publicly thanked North Korea for its assistance in the ongoing conflict in western Russia, praising the heroism and commitment of the Korean People's Army. Intelligence reports from South Korea indicate that North Korea plans to send further military support to aid Russia's efforts in the Ukraine conflict, with over 10,000 troops already deployed.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025