Exotic Reptiles Seized at Kempegowda Airport

Customs officials have intercepted an illegal shipment of exotic reptiles at Kempegowda International Airport, near Devanahalli. The discovery was made during a routine luggage screening on Tuesday, involving a passenger traveling from Bangkok, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The officials confiscated several snakes and other reptilian species, each meticulously packed inside boxes and concealed within the passenger's baggage. Such practices represent a significant breach of international wildlife protection laws.

Pending further investigation, the seized reptiles have been transferred to the Forest Department. This incident underscores ongoing concerns regarding wildlife trafficking at major airports.