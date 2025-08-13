Russia Moves to Limit WhatsApp and Telegram Usage

The Russian government is actively working to impose partial restrictions on the use of popular messaging apps Telegram and WhatsApp, according to reports from the Interfax news agency. These measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce Russia's dependence on foreign digital platforms.

In a significant move last month, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a mandate for the development of a state-backed messaging application. This new platform is intended to seamlessly integrate with government services, offering an alternative to existing apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

This legislative action underlines the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to enhance digital sovereignty and ensure that communication channels align with state interests. The initiative reflects a strategic pivot towards stronger control over digital communication infrastructure within the country.

