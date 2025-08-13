Russia Intensifies Push for Digital Sovereignty with Messaging App Restrictions

Russian authorities are imposing restrictions on specific calls via Telegram and WhatsApp, as reported by Russia's Interfax news agency through the country's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor. This move is part of a broader push for digital sovereignty following a new law signed by President Vladimir Putin that sanctions the development of a state-backed messaging application.

The urgency to replace foreign technology platforms has grown as several Western entities have withdrawn from the Russian market in light of the full-scale conflict the nation initiated in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor stated that these measures aim to prevent criminal activities using these apps, though their general functionalities remain unaffected.

Both Telegram and Meta's WhatsApp have failed to comply with repeated requests from Russian authorities to curb misuse of their platforms for extortion and terrorism, prompting these limited call restrictions as a security measure.