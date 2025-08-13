Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Supreme Court Sparks Action

A meeting of all resident welfare associations (RWAs) is scheduled soon at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium to deliberate on the Supreme Court ruling concerning stray dogs, BJP leader Vijay Goel announced on Wednesday at Mandi House.

In an August 11 directive, the court ordered the relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to shelters, a move Goel and RWAs hail for enhancing public safety. Goel thanked the SC for this decision and urged the Centre for swift execution of the order.

Goel has led a two-year campaign, backed by RWAs, against stray dog dangers. He criticized certain animal lovers for opposing the SC's verdict, questioning their reluctance to adopt stray dogs while alleging their financial motives. Despite sterilization efforts, Goel argues immediate relocation to shelters is essential, akin to rapid infrastructure developments during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes this benefits both humans and dogs.

