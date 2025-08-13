Vigilance at the Border: Joint Operation Foils Armed Infiltration

The BSF announced on Wednesday that all escape routes along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya have been sealed. This action is part of a joint operation with Meghalaya Police aimed at capturing armed infiltrators following a violent incursion in South West Khasi Hills district.

The operation, occurring within the Majersora-Hathinala forest belt, involves the collaborative efforts of the BSF, police, and Village Defence Parties. According to officials, the infiltration happened on August 8, involving eight armed intruders from Bangladesh who attacked the village of Rongdangai.

The law enforcement response, from August 9 to 11, led to the arrest of six suspects and recovery of items including a Bangladesh Police identity card and suspected explosive materials. Inspector General O P Upadhyay praised the forces' efforts, reaffirming the BSF's commitment to border security.

