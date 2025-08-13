Left Menu

Vigilance at the Border: Joint Operation Foils Armed Infiltration

A joint operation by the BSF, Meghalaya Police, and Village Defence Parties is underway in the Majersora-Hathinala forest belt, sealing escape routes at the India-Bangladesh border. This follows an armed infiltration involving eight men from Bangladesh who attacked a village. Six suspects have been apprehended, with further searches ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF announced on Wednesday that all escape routes along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya have been sealed. This action is part of a joint operation with Meghalaya Police aimed at capturing armed infiltrators following a violent incursion in South West Khasi Hills district.

The operation, occurring within the Majersora-Hathinala forest belt, involves the collaborative efforts of the BSF, police, and Village Defence Parties. According to officials, the infiltration happened on August 8, involving eight armed intruders from Bangladesh who attacked the village of Rongdangai.

The law enforcement response, from August 9 to 11, led to the arrest of six suspects and recovery of items including a Bangladesh Police identity card and suspected explosive materials. Inspector General O P Upadhyay praised the forces' efforts, reaffirming the BSF's commitment to border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

